Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of firing on nuclear plant

Moscow and Kiev have accused each other of shelling the Russian-occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhya.Several Russian news agencies reported on Friday afternoon that the Ukrainian army had shelled the site, citing the administration of the city of Enerhodar, where the power plant is located.



Two power lines had been broken and a fire had broken out, according to the reports. The information could not be independently verified.



The Ukrainian side in contrast said that the Russians had shelled the site themselves. As a result, a high-voltage line to the neighbouring thermal power plant was damaged, Ukrainian state nuclear company Enerhoatom said. One block of the nuclear power plant had been shut down.



The mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, who fled, warned remaining citizens that residential areas were being shelled from the power plant site.



