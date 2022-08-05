13 killed in nightclub fire in Thailand

At least 13 people were killed and 40 others wounded when a fire broke out in a Thai nightclub on Friday, local media reported.

The fire suddenly started at the Mountain B nightclub in the southern Chonburi province at around 1 a.m. (1800GMT Thursday) when the club was packed with customers, according to daily Bangkok Post.

Footage showed people running for safety and the building was engulfed in flames.

Local police said they believed all the victims were Thai nationals.