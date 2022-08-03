French parliament approves Sweden and Finland joining NATO

The French parliament has approved the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.



As the National Assembly announced on Wednesday, 209 deputies voted in favour of a corresponding bill while 46 voted against.



According to a parliamentary spokeswoman, the law is the basis for a ratification of the accession by French President Emmanuel Macron. The Senate, the second chamber of parliament, had already voted in favour a fortnight ago.



Sweden and Finland had applied for membership in the Western defence alliance in view of the Russian war against Ukraine. Until now, the two Nordic EU states have been close partners but not members of NATO.



Before the accession protocols can enter into force, they must be ratified by all 30 NATO member states.



About two-thirds of NATO states have already given their approval for the northern expansion of the defence alliance.



