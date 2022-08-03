Eight injured in France after chemicals factory blast in Bergerac

Eight people were injured, one of them seriously, after an explosion and a fire at a chemical plant in south-western France on Wednesday, officials in Dordogne department have said.



Media reports said the factory in the town of Bergerac made cellulose nitrate, used for gunpowder and explosives, among other things.



The blast tore through a warehouse, according to the Dordogne officials, who said the fire had been contained and was not spreading.



There is no danger of toxic effects on the public due to the fire and explosion, according to France Info radio broadcaster.



It was not initially clear what caused the explosion.

In a statement, the company added that there was no impact from the blast on the area surrounding the site.

Local official Jean-Charles Jobart said the building where the explosion happened contained around two tonnes of nitrocellulose.

Around 40 people were present in the factory at the time.

Authorities reported fire and smoke at the building, which was quickly cordoned off.

Five ambulances, two helicopters and around 50 firefighters were dispatched to the site, and the local hospital put on alert.