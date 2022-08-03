17 killed in road collision in southern Egypt

At least 17 people were killed in a road collision in southern Egypt, according to state news agency MENA on Wednesday.

A microbus collided with a truck on a desert road north of Sohag province late Tuesday, MENA said.

Three other people were injured in the accident.

Egyptian authorities blamed the accident on excessive speed.

Last month, 22 people were killed and 33 others injured when a passenger bus hit a trailer truck in the central Minya province.

Egypt has a poor transportation record despite government efforts to improve the country's road network.

According to the state statistics agency CAPMAS, Egypt recorded 56,789 deaths and 6,164 injuries from road accidents in 2020.



























