U.S., Israel hold 4-day naval drill in Red Sea

The Israeli army will hold a naval exercise with the U.S. Fifth Fleet in the Red Sea.

"Today (Monday) a joint exercise of the Israeli Navy and the U.S. Army began in the Red Sea," the army tweeted.

The army said "the Sa'ar 5 and the Sa'ar 4.5 missile ships will participate in the exercise" which will carry out "various tasks along with ships and fuel tankers from the US Army's Fifth Fleet."

The naval exercise will continue in the Red Sea for four days, according to the official Israeli Kan TV.

The drill "focuses on planning missions, maintaining shipping lanes in the area, and conducting joint exercises between the two forces at sea," the TV channel said.

"The Israeli security establishment has detected increased activity from Iran in the Red Sea in recent years, so the joint exercise also means a message to Iran."

















