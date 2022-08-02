Kosovo: Border with Serbia reopened, barricades removed

All barricades that were erected by Serbs living in Kosovo's northern region bordering Serbia have been removed, Kosovo's interior minister said late Monday.

Barricades on the roads were removed and the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings are open for citizens, Xhelal Svecla said on Facebook.

Masked groups wielding guns "led by Belgrade and coming from Serbia" attacked Kosovar citizens, he claimed.

They also opened fire at police officers, he added.

Svecia added that they thwarted a cyber attack and all government systems have been protected.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo escalated Sunday ahead of Kosovo's planned implementation of a new law making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and license plate.

Later Sunday, Kosovo announced that it had decided to delay the new measures until Sept. 1.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called for dialogue on Sunday to resolve the issues with Kosovo.

Kosovo, which is predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke away from Serbia in 1999 and declared its independence in 2008. It is recognized by more than 100 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany and Türkiye. Serbia has not recognized and continues to lay claim to the territory.



