Ukraine accuses Russia of launching missiles at Odessa from Crimea

Ukraine has accused Russia of missile attacks targeting the Black Sea region of Odessa.



Two Iskander missiles had been launched from the Crimean Peninsula, the city council of the regional capital Odessa said on Sunday, citing the Ukrainian army's Southern Command.



According to the regional administration, the projectiles hit a quarry. Information regarding possible victims was still being "clarified," it said in a statement on Facebook.



Moscow has not commented on the accusations so far. It is impossible to independently verify the claims.



Earlier, celebrations to mark Russia's Navy Day were cancelled on Russian-occupied Crimea, following an alleged attack by Ukrainian troops on the Black Sea Fleet there. Ukraine's Navy has denied the accusations.



