Hamas says Israeli captive’s guard killed in Gaza attack

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Sunday one of its members guarding an Israeli captive was killed in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip last year.

Abu Ubaidah, a spokesman for Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement that three other guards were injured in the attack.

The statement, however, did not provide any details about the attacked site or the identity of the Israeli captive citing "security reasons."

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on Hamas' statement.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, holds four Israelis captive, including two soldiers captured during the Israeli war on the territory in the summer of 2014. The other two are civilians who have entered Gaza under unclear circumstances.

The Palestinian group, which has not disclosed information about the conditions of the four Israeli hostages, demands the release of Palestinians in Israeli prisons in exchange for Israelis in captivity.

At least 4,600 Palestinians are held by Israel, according to Palestinian estimates.