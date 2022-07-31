Serbia denies reports of border conflicts between Serbian Army, Kosovar police

Rebuffing reports of border tensions, Serbia on Sunday denied reports of conflicts between the Serbian Army and police in neighboring Kosovo, which broke away from Serbia nearly a quarter-century ago.

Tension between Serbia and Kosovo rose on Sunday ahead of Kosovo's new law set to come into effect Monday making it mandatory for everyone, including Serbs living in Kosovo, to have a Kosovo ID card and plate.

According to local media, air raid sirens were heard along near the Kosovo/Serbian border as Kosovo is set to restrict border crossings.

There is no official information that anyone was injured, said Kosovar police in a statement. "We appeal to all citizens and the media not to fall for fake news that tends to destabilize the situation and creates panic," it added.

Serbia's Defense Ministry issued a statement alleging that the Kosovar government is spreading a large amount of disinformation, including through fake accounts on social media.

"There were allegedly some conflicts between the Serbian Army and the so-called Kosovo police," said the ministry. It added that the Serbian Army had not "in any way entered the territory of Kosovo."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is expected to address the nation later on Sunday night.

Kosovo, which is predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke away from Serbia in 1999 and declared its independence in 2008. It is recognized by more than 100 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, and Türkiye. Serbia has not recognized this and continues to lay claim to the territory.



