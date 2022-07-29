Polish citizens in Ukraine receive special status

A picture taken on July 23, 2022 shows the architecture of houses in Zamkowy (Castle) square in front of the Royal Castle (not seen) in the old city of Warsaw (AFP Photo)

Polish citizens in Ukraine on Thursday were granted the right to stay, work and carry out business activities for 18 months, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed a law on "the establishment of legal and social guarantees for citizens of the Republic of Poland residing in the territory of Ukraine."

Polish people are also guaranteed the right to receive an education and medical care.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a proposed law to parliament that would grant Polish citizens special legal status in Ukraine as a show of gratitude for the help Poland has provided since Russia launched the war against his country on Feb. 24 this year.

Poland, which borders Ukraine, hosts over 2 million Ukrainian refugees, mainly women, children and the elderly.

Russia's war on Ukraine has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 5,237 civilians have been killed and 7,035 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24, according to the UN. Some 10 million people have also fled to neighboring countries.