Germany has lost impartiality in mediating between Ankara and Athens: Çavuşoğlu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Friday that Germany has recently lost its impartiality in its role as mediator between Türkiye and Greece and Cyprus.

"We want Germany to maintain its balanced stance in the issue of east Mediterranean and the Aegean," Çavuşoğlu said.

"Third countries, including Germany, should not be a tool to provocation and propaganda especially by Greece and Greek Cypriot side."

Speaking at a news conference alongside German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Istanbul, Çavuşoğlu said Berlin needs to listen to both sides without prejudice.

Çavuşoğlu also expressed his concerns over Germany's counter-terrorism efforts, underlined expectation for concrete steps.

"Türkiye expects EU to lift political obstacles for membership," Çavuşoğlu added.