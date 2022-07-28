News World Some 75,000 Russians killed or wounded in Ukraine war: report

A Ukrainian soldier inspects a destroyed Russian tank near the front line in Kharkiv region on July 23, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine (AFP Photo)

More than 75,000 Russians have been killed or wounded during the war in Ukraine, a U.S. lawmaker told CNN on Wednesday.



Democrat Elissa Slotkin talked to the broadcaster after a classified briefing with officials from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.



"We were briefed that over 75,000 Russians have either been killed or wounded, which is huge, you've got incredible amounts of investment in their land forces, over 80% of their land forces are bogged down, and they're tired," Slotkin said.



The most recent estimate from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was that 15,000 Russian forces had been killing in fighting. There are no official figures available from the Russian side on its military's death toll.



Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on February 24.






























