Quick look at Greek lobby in US: Black propaganda against Türkiye

The Greek lobby in the United States can be observed with its various activities against Türkiye in the country.

The lobby has lastly stepped in with its opposition to the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

Here is a quick look at the lobbying against Türkiye in the US.

TRYING TO AFFECT DECISIONS

Türkiye seems determined to protect its legitimate rights regarding the tensions with Greece, whilst the Greek side is seemingly making an effort to create a certain kind of perception against Türkiye to be able to have its unwarranted demands accepted, at which point the lobbies step in.

The Greek lobby in the United States of America is trying to affect the decisions about Türkiye contacting key positions.

Hulusi Kılıç, a retired ambassador, has said that US President Joe Biden supports the purchase and modernization of F-16 jets, while the Greek lobby is pushing for a conditional judgment.

"These groups are sabotaging Türkiye's interests," he said.

LOBBYING AGAINST TURKIYE



The Greek lobby in the US is seemingly using this strategy of slandering Türkiye for years, aiming to mold public opinion and change the ideas in favor of itself on the Aegean and Mediterranean.

Kılıç has said that the existing corruption on this issue in the country is damaging relations between nations as well as harming the regional peace and calm.

OPERATION WAS MILESTONE



Greece has speeded up its lobbying activities especially after the Cyprus Peace Operation as its lobbies pushed for arms embargoes against Türkiye.

In 2010, a bill aiming to end Turkish troops' presence in Cyprus was proposed to the Congress, while at the same time making calls to reconsider relations with Türkiye.

Dr. Mehmet Seyfettin Erol, the head of ANKASAM, a political investigation center in the Turkish capital Ankara, has said that the lobbies have a serious effect on Turkish-American relations.

He emphasized that lobbying has become a sector by itself.

"We can see that the interests of minorities can be priorities more than the interests of US."

FORMING PUBLIC IDEA AGAINST TURKIYE

With this campaign, the Greek lobby is trying to form an opinion against Türkiye on issues like militarizing the islands and Cyprus.

Some Greek groups in the US are also cooperating with the Armenian lobby for the so-called "genocide" to be recognized.

Explaining that there are activities aimed at affecting the US government, Erol has said that the main issue here is the US giving space to these kinds of groups.

"Their close relationships with these groups cause them to turn into a useful instrument in the name of 'lobbies'," he said.

COOPERATION WITH TERROR GROUPS

Likewise, FETO, one of the terror groups Turkiye is fighting, have made huge amounts of donations to the politicians through their cooperation with the Greek lobby.

This partnership is believed to be what prompted the letters against Türkiye that came out of Congress.

Türkiye, however, is claiming to be continuing its struggle against the lobbies too, without making any concessions from its rights.