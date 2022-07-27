 Contact Us
News Middle East Protesters in Baghdad storm Green Zone to reject new PM nomination

Protesters in Baghdad storm Green Zone to reject new PM nomination

Protesters forced their way into the Green Zone after removing a number of concrete barriers, the state news agency INA reported. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called on protesters to "immediately withdraw from Green Zone."

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published July 27,2022
Subscribe
PROTESTERS IN BAGHDAD STORM GREEN ZONE TO REJECT NEW PM NOMINATION

Iraqi demonstrators stormed the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Wednesday in protest of the nomination of a new prime minister by Shia parties close to Iran.


Protesters forced their way into the Green Zone after removing a number of concrete barriers, the state news agency INA reported.


Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called on protesters to "immediately withdraw from Green Zone."
On July 25, the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shia parties close to Iran, nominated Mohammed al-Sudani as prime minister.


Al-Sudani's nomination is opposed by firebrand Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose party won last year's general elections.


The Iraqi Parliament is scheduled to hold a session within days to elect a new president from among 25 candidates. This move is necessary to officially assign a new prime minister.


Al-Sudani's nomination is expected to be approved by the Parliament after the withdrawal of al-Sadr's parliamentary bloc from the assembly in June.