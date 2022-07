KREMLIN SAYS IT WILL RESPOND IN KIND TO EUS BAN ON RUSSIA TODAY

Kremlin says it will respond in kind to EU's ban on Russia Today

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that an EU court's decision to uphold a ban on Russian state-controlled broadcaster Russia Today was "extremely negative" and that Moscow would take similar measures against Western media in response.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia Today was unable to work in Europe but he hoped it would find loopholes to resume broadcasting.

The EU court earlier upheld a European Union ban imposed on the broadcaster in March due to its systematic disinformation over Russia's actions in Ukraine.