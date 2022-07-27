EU COMMISSIONER REBUKES HUNGARYS ORBÁN AFTER MIXED-RACE SPEECH

Recent comments by Hungary's president decrying a "mixed-race" world due to migration drew a rebuke from a European Commission vice president on Wednesday.



"We must never let our wordings betray the most fundamental tenet of our existence: we are all equally human," EU Migration Commission Margaritis Schinas wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.



"Hatred has no place on our lips nor in our societies," he added.



Schinas was referring to Orbán's overtly racial comments in a speech to an annual forum of supporters in Romania that has yet to receive a major response from the EU institutions.



"There is a world in which European peoples are mixed together with those arriving from outside Europe. Now that is a mixed-race world," Orbán said.



In contrast, people in Hungary and other countries in the Carpathian Basin from Central Europe are "willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed-race," he said.



The remarks drew criticism from Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu as well as condemnation from a leader of Hungary's Jewish community.



Despite Schinas not addressing Orbán directly in his social media message, the commission vice president's staff confirmed his social media message was referring to the Hungarian prime minister's speech.



The widely criticized remarks railed against the European Union's sanction policy on Russia for invading Ukraine and criticized the West for not heeding Moscow's concerns before the start of the war.



