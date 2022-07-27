Ferrari seized from criminals turned into a police car in Czechia

A Ferrari seized from criminals will be deployed by police in the Czech Republic to pursue the 'most aggressive drivers' on the country's motorways. The silver Ferrari 458 Italia, which has a list price of just under €200,000 ($204,000) when new, can reach speeds of up to 325 kilometres per hour. It now bears the blue and yellow stripes of ordinary Czech police cars, but only specially trained officers are allowed behind the wheel. Jiri Zly, head of the Czech police's traffic department, said on Monday the Ferrari had been confiscated from criminals and will be deployed for a wide variety of tasks, such as 'the pursuit of car thieves who cross our country on the run to neighbouring countries.'