Erdoğan to pay one-day visit to Russian resort city of Sochi on August 5

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi on August 5, the Turkish presidency said.

The two leaders held their first meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the sidelines of a Syria summit in Tehran on July 19.

The visit comes just days after Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to resume grain exports through three Ukrainian ports after months of blockage due to the Russia-Ukraine war , now in its sixth month. The exports are due to resume soon, coordinated by a center in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.