Russia warns of ‘retaliatory measures’ if its citizens denied Schengen visas

Russia on Tuesday warned of "retaliatory measures" in the case Russian citizens are denied Schengen visas.

"The EU countries and North American nations are competing with each other in anti-Russian sanctions, but their arsenal of measures is already drying up. Therefore, irrational decisions are being made and dangers can't be ruled out," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news conference.

Calling a possible ban on Schengen visas for Russians "emotionally driven," Peskov said Kremlin hopes an initiative by Finland towards that end is not implemented.

Moscow will "react very negatively and take action" if neighboring Finland stops issuing visas to Russians, he added.

POSSIBLE SHUTTERING OF JEWISH GROUP

Speaking about the expected shuttering of the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI)-a group working to settle Jews on Palestinian land-in the country, Peskov said the situation "should not be politicized" and should not affect ties between the two countries.

The situation should be treated very carefully, he said, adding that there are questions the Jewish group needs to answer on compliance with Russian laws.

Peskov said all organizations in Russia must observe the country's laws.

Russia's Justice Ministry last week called for the suspension of the group's activities in the country. A court in Moscow will hear the ministry's request on July 28.

Following the request, Israel held an emergency meeting on the matter.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid earlier said that shuttering the group in Russia would harm relations between the two countries.

REPAIR OF TURBINES FOR NORD STREAM

Peskov underlined that the situation on the repairing of turbines for the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline is "seriously complicated" by sanctions on Russia.

However, he said Moscow hopes the repaired Nord Stream turbine will be installed soon.

"Yes, indeed, there are some troubles with the turbine. The turbine has yet to arrive and hasn't yet been fitted following the overhaul," Peskov added.

While issues related to the natural gas supply continue, Russia's energy giant Gazprom announced that it cannot guarantee gas flow due to a gas tribune problem.

The turbine, which was repaired by German industrial giant Siemens in Canada, was sent to Germany instead of Russia due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Gazprom had reduced the natural gas flow to Europe, citing the absence of the turbine.