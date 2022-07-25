Firefighters in Tenerife make progress as wildfires lose intensity

Firefighters in Tenerife saw indications that they could gain control of a wildfire as it burned less intensely on Monday and temperatures fell slightly.



Island president Pedro Martín said the fire was losing power and that there were hopes that the flames would soon be brought under control, according to El Día newspaper.



As the flames approached their villages, 585 inhabitants of La Guancha and four other communities were evacuated. The fires have already destroyed more than 2,150 hectares, official data showed on Sunday.



Hikers were warned to avoid the nearby Teide National Park as the blaze approached the area.



Approximately 150 teams were deployed and on Sunday saw progress thanks to higher humidity and weaker winds.



The high temperatures are also easing to around 30 degrees Celsius.



Firefighters battling other blazes throughout Spain have also managed to bring many of the fires under control or have put them out completely.



An extended drought, extremely warm weather and powerful winds all created conditions that made wildfires more likely, according to national forecaster Aeme.



Meanwhile on the mainland, people in Murcia, Córdoba or Seville were warned that temperatures could soar to up to 43 degrees Celsius on Monday.



The year 2022 already the most devastating for wildfires in Spain since records began. In the first seven months of the year, fires destroyed about 200,000 hectares, or 2,000 square kilometres.



