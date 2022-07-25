Türkiye says grain export deal may lead to cease-fire between Russia, Ukraine

The recent grain export deal may lead to a resumption of cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said Monday.

"I don't want to sound too optimistic here, but this grain agreement actually may lay the foundations for the kind of trust that we are talking about earlier -- that may lead to resumption of the cease-fire talks, prisoners exchange, perhaps eventually to a peace agreement," Kalın told the CNN in an interview.

Kalın said it is too early to say what might transpire, but stressed the need to build on the agreement.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal on Friday to reopen three Ukrainian ports -- Odesa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny -- for grain stuck for months due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which has now entered its sixth month.

The deal came after a general agreement was reached between stakeholders on a UN-led plan during talks on July 13 to form a coordination center in Istanbul to carry out joint inspections at the entrance and exit of the harbors, and to ensure the safety of the routes.

Internationally praised for its mediator role, Ankara has coordinated with Moscow and Kyiv to open a corridor to resume global grain shipments.

Kalın has called on the international community to not just simply congratulate the agreement but try to build on it "through positive action."

Regarding Saturday's Russian strike on Ukraine's port of Odesa, Kalın said Türkiye is in close contact both with Moscow and Kyiv.

"...this kind of attacks must be avoided and we will be monitoring very closely," he said, adding Ankara urged all sides to respect the agreement.

Kalın said the grain shipment is not only in Russia's interests, but "also in the interest of the global markets in terms of food security."

He said he is counting on Russia to implement the agreement, adding that is "at least what we hear from their side."

"We are hoping that first ships will start sailing in the next couple of weeks. Sooner the better of course. But, it depends on how quickly Russian and Ukrainian sides will be ready to start sending their ships," the spokesman said.

About demining of the ports in the Black Sea, Kalın said: "...I understand that they don't want to demine entire Odesa fearing that Russians try to go in..."

Kalın added if Ukraine asks for help from Türkiye, Ankara is ready to help and clear the corridor, adding: "...but so far it looks like they are managing themselves."