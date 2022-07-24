No talks with Ukraine unless West stops interference: Russia

Russia on Sunday said it will not engage in any talks until Ukraine's Western allies stop their interference.

There will not be any negotiations unless Ukraine confirms there will be no interference by London, Washington and its other allies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Cairo as he kicked off his tour of Africa in Egypt.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry also emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis before it has any further negative repercussions on global food security.

Shoukry said his talks with Lavrov also touched on the situation in Syria, Iraq and Palestine.

Lavrov's African tour, his first such endeavor since the Ukraine war began on Feb. 24, also includes stops in Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.