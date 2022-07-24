Inter-communal violence threatens South Sudan peace deal

Sudan's Hausa people protest in El-Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state, on July 19, 2022 demanding justice for comrades killed in a deadly land dispute with a rival ethnic group in the country's south. (AFP)

Widespread communal and inter-communal violence is threatening the implementation of a peace agreement in South Sudan.

About 300 people were killed in inter-communal violence across the country between June and July, according to media reports.

"The peace agreement in South Sudan is in a critical condition. If you look into the peace agreement, there is nothing moving. People are still losing their lives on a daily basis and the government is not coming up with measures that will control the inter-communal violence," Wodcan Saviour Lazarus, human rights activist and head of the Juba Base Support Peace Initiative Development Organization, told Anadolu Agency.

He said hundreds have been killed in two months and that has been happening since the signing of the peace deal in 2018.

"The level of violence taking place across the country is extremely high. People are killing themselves, houses are burned and people are still running for refuge. That is a really bad situation and if not seen carefully, the peace agreement will collapse anytime because these communities are the center of peace and if they are not in peace, the country will not realize peace," he said.

"We have a few months remaining to complete the transitional period. We can't talk about elections and the violence is high. This will take people back to zero. The parties are not event condemning the violence."

He urged the government to put more effort into getting rid of inter-communal violence.

"I want these politicians to do more to bring total peace to our country. There is no need for our people to continue losing their lives, People have to wake up and get rid of this communal violence in the country. The politicians have to take the lead to address the violence and others will follow them. They were once connected to the community," said Lazarus.

He said there is a threat to the peace agreement if others are not happy.

At least 230 civilians have been confirmed dead following communal clashes that erupted between June 20 and July 6, Emmanuel Epone Lolimo, commissioner of Kapoeta North County, told Anadolu Agency.

He said clashes in the Lokoromae cattle camp erupted after the Tennet, Buya and Murle communities combined forces to attack the Toposa community.

Information and Communication Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said the government is aware of rising inter-communal violence and authorities have taken steps to quell the situation.

"We have already taken action; the president has already directed the movement of forces to the areas concerned. The governor who is the man responsible in the state is responding and security forces have been sent there to arrest the situation," he told Anadolu Agency.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit acknowledged in his Independence Day speech recently that inter-communal violence risks reversing nascent peace gains achieved in the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace deal.