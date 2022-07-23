Young man bitten by "black widow" spider in serious condition in Argentine

An 18-year-old young man was working in the rural side of M.N. Pompeya, in Paraje Campo Chico, Argentine, when he got bitten by a spider called "black widow."

Due to the required serum not being available, he needed to be transferred to Castelli, where he is right now in serious condition and under custody.

The young man first was tried to be transferred to a health center nearby, which was abandoned and without medicine or personnel, which is why he had to travel to Misión Nueva Pompeya where he was brought to a local hospital.

He then was assisted and examined by the personnel, but they said that they don't have the necessary antidote for that kind of spider whose poison might be deadly.

Then around 21:40 he was transferred urgently to the J.J. Castelli, after having to travel 200km until there.

He is now in serious condition.

Wildlife Conservation Society has said regarding the issue that education and knowledge "are not just preservation tools, they can also save lifes."