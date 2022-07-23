Turbulance gives moments of panic to passangers, several injured

The passengers of the American Airlines flight from Florida to Tennesse lived several seconds of panic on late Wednesday as the pilot announced that he would take a different path to avoid feeling the effects of a storm.

While the news was taken lightly at that moment when the plane turned towards the north, people started feeling abrupt movements for several seconds, witnesses have said to WSMV television.

The situation caused the plane to make an emergency landing in Birmingham.

There were 52 passengers on board, along with two pilots and two flight assistants in the flight.

Six passengers and two officials of flight 3609 were transferred to a hospital in Alabama after being injured due to the turbulence.

"People that did not have the security belt adjusted were reaching to the ceiling," Brad Tice, one of the crew members of the flight described.

He added that he saw a crew member covered in blood as well.

Birmingham airport officials have said that 10 passengers, along with the 8 injured, were examined at the scene. Fortunately, the plane did not suffer any damage and continued its route later.