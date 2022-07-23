News World Hundreds of street blockades by climate protesters in Germany in 2022

Hundreds of street blockades by climate protesters in Germany in 2022

Climate activists sit with their hands glued to the ground during a protest with the group Uprising of the Last Generation in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 (AP Photo)

Climate action demonstrators from the group "Last Generation" have blocked hundreds of roads across Germany this year, according to a survey by the Sunday edition of Die Welt newspaper among police authorities in the 16 states.



Berlin reported 149 blockades, Hesse 34, Baden-Württemberg 17, Bavaria eight, Saxony five, Brandenburg four, North Rhine Westphalia and Bremen three each.



Hamburg reported as many as 213 "actions" by the group, which also include meetings. In Berlin alone, 310 people were taken into custody and 67 criminal proceedings were initiated.



Especially in Berlin, the blockades by the climate action demonstrators, who often glue their hands to the asphalt, cause considerable obstructions in rush-hour traffic.



The group demands more action from the federal government in the fight against climate change. Last week, the group announced that it would suspend the blockades during the summer. In autumn, the actions are to continue.



Christian Democrat (CDU) Secretary General Mario Czaja called for a tougher crackdown on the protesters. "Just like hooligans, blockaders should be taken into preventive custody consistently and for as long as possible even before announced actions," Czaja told Sunday's Die Welt in comments seen in advance by dpa.



































