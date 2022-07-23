Greek tankers continue to transport Russian oil as war rages: Report

Greek oil tankers continue to transport Russian oil as the war in Ukraine rages, according to a report on Friday.

The report by Reporters United, an investigative journalism network in Greece, said between March 9 and June 30, more than 50% of Russia's oil export was transported by Greek tankers.

Accordingly, the list of Greek shipping magnets involved in the lucrative business include the owners of the country's biggest private broadcasters which has harshly criticized Russia's war in Ukraine.

The report reiterated that Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Ambassador to Greece Sergei Sutenko repeatedly denounced the role of Greek tankers in exporting Russia's oil and pressed Greece to stop but those please has had no results.