Police raid on slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil leaves 18 dead

At least 18 people were killed in a police raid targeting organized gangs in Brazil's second largest city of Rio de Janeiro, local media reported Thursday.

Those who died in the massive operation carried out by 400 officers in the Complexo do Alemao neighborhood included 16 gang members, one military police officer and one civilian, said the Globo news outlet, citing a press conference held by the police.

The aim of the operation was to arrest gang members who were involved in theft incidents, but the police said their officers were "violently attacked."

The news outlet, however, said a local human rights commission and an legal association had claimed that the death toll could be higher.