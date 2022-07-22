Zelensky: United Nations responsible for guaranteeing deal on Black Sea grain exports

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said the United Nations was responsible for guaranteeing a landmark deal between Ukraine and Russia aimed at unblocking Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports and alleviating a global food crisis.
"Russia could engage in provocations, attempts to discredit the Ukrainian and international efforts. But we trust the United Nations. Now it's their responsibility to guarantee the deal," he said in his daily video address.
Ukraine has around $10 billion worth of grain available for sale in the wake of a deal signed with Russia to unblock supplies and will also have a chance to sell the current harvest, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.
"This is another demonstration that Ukraine can withstand the war," he said in a late-night address. Around 20 million tonnes of last year's harvest will be exported after the conclusion of what he called an important deal, Zelensky added.