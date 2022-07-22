Zelensky: United Nations responsible for guaranteeing deal on Black Sea grain exports

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said the United Nations was responsible for guaranteeing a landmark deal between Ukraine and Russia aimed at unblocking Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports and alleviating a global food crisis.

"Russia could engage in provocations, attempts to discredit the Ukrainian and international efforts. But we trust the United Nations . Now it's their responsibility to guarantee the deal," he said in his daily video address.

ZELENSKY: UKRAINE HAS AROUND $10 BLN WORTH OF GRAIN AVAILABLE FOR SALE

Ukraine has around $10 billion worth of grain available for sale in the wake of a deal signed with Russia to unblock supplies and will also have a chance to sell the current harvest, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

"This is another demonstration that Ukraine can withstand the war," he said in a late-night address. Around 20 million tonnes of last year's harvest will be exported after the conclusion of what he called an important deal, Zelensky added.









