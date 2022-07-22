News
British support for Ukraine will ‘not waver,’ Johnson tells Zelensky
Published July 22,2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, telling the Ukrainian president that British support will "not waver" regardless of who becomes the next prime minister.
The prime minister also welcomed news of much-anticipated deal to get grain out of Ukraine, amid hopes that the agreement can avoid a global food crisis.
In a call between the two leaders, Johnson "stressed the UK's ongoing determination to support the Ukrainian people and said that resolve will not waver, no matter who becomes the next UK prime minister."
A Downing Street spokeswoman said, "President Zelensky thanked the PM for his staunch support for Ukraine, and for his kind words in his last address to parliament.
"The prime minister outlined the recent steps the UK has taken to bolster Ukraine's resistance, including training thousands of Ukrainian troops in the UK.
"The UK is working to expand this training effort, including through the involvement of international partners. President Zelensky said the military support being provided by the UK and others is making a real difference in the conflict.
"The prime minister welcomed today's announcement of a UN-brokered deal to get grain out of Ukraine via the Black Sea and end Russia's blockade. Both the prime minister and President Zelensky stressed the need for the deal to be implemented in full by all parties."
Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations to clear the way for exporting millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain as well as Russian grain and fertilizer.
The moves end a stand-off that had threatened food security around the world.
Johnson, who has been a staunch supporter of the Ukrainian fight against Russia, also spoke with Zelensky about plans to host Eurovision and the treatment of British prisoners being held by Russian-backed forces.
"The leaders discussed their ongoing concern about the treatment of prisoners being held by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine, including those of British nationality. The prime minister thanked President Zelensky for his government's efforts to date to secure detainees' freedom," the spokeswoman said.
"The prime minister paid tribute to the role President Zelensky has played and must continue to play in upholding a fair and proper judicial system in Ukraine.
"The prime minister and President Zelensky talked about the ongoing discussions about the hosting of Eurovision next year. The prime minister stressed that wherever Eurovision is held it must be an event which celebrates and honours the country and people of Ukraine."
The call came as two Russian submarines have been tracked by a Royal Navy warship in the North Sea as training continues for the Ukrainian military by Britain's armed forces.
British submarine hunter HMS Portland shadowed the submarines, cruise missile submarine Severodvinsk and Akula-class attack submarine Vepr, after they surfaced separately in the North Sea, north-west of Bergen, Norway.
A Navy spokesman said they were tracked as they made their underwater journey south along the Norwegian coast from the Arctic.
He said: "Portland and her specialist Merlin helicopter – both equipped with cutting-edge sonars, sensors and torpedoes for submarine-hunting operations – reported on the movements of the Russian Northern Fleet vessels.
"One of the [Royal Air Force's] new long-range maritime patrol aircraft, the P8 Poseidon, also worked closely with HMS Portland to hunt and track the submarines."
Royal Navy sailors are currently training personnel from Ukraine's navy in operating two Sandown-class minehunters which are set to be sold to Ukraine.
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Volodymyr Havrylov met British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey and parliamentarians in London before visiting soldiers and sailors training in Scotland.
The ministers spoke with trainees and the Royal Navy instructors, observing them practising key skills at sea, such as weapon drills and damage control, while learning to operate the machinery on the vessels.
Heappey said: "The intensity with which the Ukrainian soldiers and sailors are training is something to behold.
"They work with the focus of troops who know they'll be fighting in a war in just a few short weeks' time.
"Delivering training that matches that intensity and focus is not straightforward.
"The Royal Navy and the British Army are working long hours and drawing on all their operational experience to make sure their new Ukrainian friends are sent into combat with the best chance of victory."
The Sandown-class minehunters, which were introduced into the Royal Navy in the late 80s, specialize in finding and neutralizing mines in deep waters.
The programme is part of training being provided by 1,000 British service personnel at military sites around the country aimed at preparing volunteer recruits with the skills for front-line combat.