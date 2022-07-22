World welcomes landmark Istanbul agreement on Ukraine grain exports

With the mediation of Türkiye and the UN, Ukraine and Russia on Friday signed an agreement in Istanbul on the resumption of Ukraine 's grain shipments from Black Sea ports, a diplomatic breakthrough welcomed across the globe.

The UK government on Friday hailed the landmark grain deal signed by Russia, Ukraine, the UN and Türkiye to resume grain exports through the Black Sea.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's barbaric invasion of Ukraine has meant some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world are at risk of having nothing to eat," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

"Now this agreement must be implemented, and we will be watching to ensure Russia's actions match its words."





The agreement was welcomed by other countries too.

The US called Ukraine grain deal inked in Istanbul a 'positive step,' and thanked President Erdoğan, UN chief Antonio Guterres for their efforts.

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the grain deal was "excellent news" for the international community to avoid a global food crisis.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also welcomed efforts by Türkiye and the UN leading to the deal.

"Today's Istanbul agreement is a step in the right direction" to solve the problems caused by "Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine which left millions at risk of hunger," Borrell wrote on Twitter.





Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the deal, saying: "The G7 is working closely with partners like Turkey and others to ensure that we can get that grain out of Ukraine and to places around the world where it's needed without putting at risk Ukraine's sovereignty and protection."

Under the deal, reached on a UN-led plan during talks in Istanbul, a coordination center will be established to carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbors, and to ensure the safety of the routes.

Internationally praised for its mediator role, Türkiye coordinated with Moscow and Kyiv to open a corridor from the Ukrainian port city of Odesa to resume global grain shipments long stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine war , now in its fifth month.





