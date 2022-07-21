Tornado hits rural life in China, 1 killed, hundreds of houses damaged

Strong winds turned tornadoes have hit rural life in China since Wednesday, damaging properties and fatally injuring people.

At least 11 villages were hit by different tornadoes on Wednesday evening in Guanyun county and Haizhou district of Lianyungang city in eastern China's Jiangsu province, public broadcaster CGTN reported.

One person was killed, while one among 25 others is critically injured.

The strong winds affected more than 2,200 crops and 3,148 homes were damaged, the Lianyungang City government has said.

Local authorities have launched rescue and relief operations to help people.