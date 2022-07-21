Türkiye to bring together people, cultures and arts of MIKTA countries during its chairmanship

Türkiye will strive to bring together the people, cultures and arts of MIKTA countries during its chairmanship, the country's deputy foreign minister said Thursday.

Faruk Kaymakci was referring to an inter-regional informal consultation platform between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia.

"During our term presidency, we do not consider MIKTA as an organization that deals only with global and regional issues. At the same time, we want to bring together the peoples, cultures and arts of these five countries," Kaymakci told Anadolu Agency during at the two-day MIKTA Film Days festival, which is being held from July 21-22 in the Turkish capital Ankara.

He said they organize meetings that encourage youth to take part in decision-making mechanisms and carry out activities on them.

"We hosted the young diplomats of MIKTA in our country. We encouraged the increase of communication and interaction between the diplomats of the five countries," he said.

Noting that all MIKTA countries have different perspectives but find common interests, he said these counties are like-minded on many issues.

Kaymakci said the five countries have weight and influence in their regions and can affect global developments and challenges in the world.

Jose Luis Martinez y Hernandez, the Mexican ambassador to Türkiye, said the organization helps the Turkish audience experience themes and stories from Latin America, Asia, Europe and Oceania through the eyes of the directors and actors living in these countries.

"It is a great pleasure to see that this initiative, which presents films on different subjects to promote cultural diversity and strengthen multilateral ties, is beginning to be reinforced and taking place for the second time," Hernandez said.

"As an embassy, we work to promote greater rapprochement between Türkiye and Mexico in the cultural field. I believe that this film festival's realization is a clear example of the existing possibilities."

Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, Indonesia's ambassador to Türkiye, said their movie to be shown is about Indonesia's struggle for independence and against colonial rule. He said his country's struggle was inspired by the Ottoman Empire.

Miles Armitage, the Australian ambassador to Türkiye, congratulated Türkiye for getting off to a fast and energetic start since assuming the chairmanship of MIKTA in March.

He added that the films from the five regions reflect cultural and linguistic traditions.

The event was also attended by the counselor of the South Korean embassy in Ankara, diplomatic staff, film lovers and youth.

Film enthusiasts will enjoy distinguished examples of Mexican, Indonesian, South Korean, Australian and Turkish cinema at the CerModern art gallery during the two-day event.

On the first day, "Broker" from South Korea, "Museo" from Mexico and "Champion for Us" from Türkiye were shown. Indonesia's "Sultan Agung" and Australia's "The Sapphires" will be screened on Friday.

MIKTA was initiated by the foreign ministers of MIKTA countries on Sept. 25, 2013 on the margins of the 68th UN General Assembly.

It aims to contribute constructive solutions to regional and global challenges as well as to enhance the effectiveness of global governance.

It wants to strengthen its cooperation to raise its voice on global issues and gain influence within international organizations.

MIKTA countries also work to strengthen their economic and political ties.