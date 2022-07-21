Over a decade since Islamophobic terrorist killed 77 people in Oslo

Over a decade has passed since the Oslo terror attack in which a far-right Norwegian extremist, inspired by anti-Muslim hate in a quest to "save" European culture, killed eight people with a bomb and shot dead another 69 at a youth camp.

Anders Breivik began the carnage of July 22, 2011 with a bomb attack in Oslo, Norway's capital.

Two hours after that attack, wearing a police uniform as a disguise, he slaughtered dozens of participants of the Workers' Youth League (AUF) summer camp on Utoya Island, near Oslo.

In total, 77 people died and more than 200 others were wounded. The victims included Gizem Dogan, 17, a young woman of Turkish descent.

Following the attacks, many politicians from far-right parties in Europe voiced support for the mass murderer both on social media and in public.

These politicians, including members of far-right Italian, British and French parties, expressed their opposition to what they call the "Islamization" of Europe, with Jacques Coutela of France's National Front (later renamed the National Rally) even hailing Breivik as a "defender of the West."

BREIVIK'S FAR-RIGHT IDEAS

Breivik himself wrote pieces online praising far-right ideas and movements, explaining that he had mounted the attack in rejection of Norway's policy of multiculturalism.

Nearly 90 minutes before the deadly bomb went off, Breivik emailed a compendium of texts entitled "2083: A European Declaration of Independence" to over 1,000 addresses.

In his manifesto, Breivik described his ideology as well as why he carried out this attack using anti-Turkish, anti-Muslim, and anti-Islamic slurs.

In the texts, he also accused feminism of carrying out a European "cultural suicide." He advocated a restoration of patriarchy, which he claimed would save the European culture.

The text called for the deportation of all Muslims from the European continent, adding that his main motivation for the attacks was to publicize his manifesto.

Many times in his manifesto he cited the ideas of Robert Spencer, Daniel Pipes, and Pamela Geller, outspoken purveyors of anti-Muslim hatred, as a source of inspiration.

AFTERMATH OF THE ATTACKS

In his first court appearance, Breivik said that his motive was "saving Norway and Western Europe from a Muslim takeover," adding that the Labor Party (which then led a coalition government) had "betrayed the country and the people and paid the price for that," according to state broadcaster NKR.

In August 2012, Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison-the maximum penalty in Norway-with a minimum of 10 years served.

However, he could be held longer than 21 years under a provision that allows court to keep criminals in prison for as long as they are considered a threat to society, which in practice could mean a life sentence.

In March 2017, a Norwegian court overturned a verdict that Norway had violated Breivik's human rights.

"The court has come to the conclusion that Anders Behring Breivik is not, and has not, been subjected to torture or inhumane or degrading treatment," said the court ruling.

The verdict said there were "no clear indications" that Breivik has been subjected to harm through isolation while serving his sentence.

"The court is of the opinion that there is a high risk that Breivik will resort to violence in the future," it added.

In January 2022, Breivik sought parole at Telemark District Court but was denied, with the court ruling he still poses a threat to society.

"The risk of violence is real and significant and equal to what it was when he was first sentenced," the court said in its unanimous verdict.