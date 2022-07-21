Biden has tested positive for COVID, but will continue to work, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very mild symptoms, the White House said on Thursday.

"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms," the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden had begun taking Pfizer's anti-Covid pill Paxlovid.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."



"He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."





