In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, an aerial shot shows a partially collapsed building in the eastern Chinese port city of Tianjin, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 (AP)

The death toll in a gas explosion at a residential building in northern China has risen to four, local media reported on Wednesday.

A blast ripped through a six-story building in Tianjin on Tuesday morning.

All people trapped in the rubble have been pulled out, according to Chinese daily Global Times, with rescue operations now finished.

At least 13 people were injured in the incident, the report said.