Turkish Embassy in Uganda marks 6th anniversary of defeated coup

Uganda's Grand Muftu Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje hailed the bravery of the Turkish people on Friday for courageously standing against the threat posed by putschists in 2016.

Mubaje was the guest of honor at an event held at the Turkish Embassy in Kampala to commemorate those killed in the failed coup attempt of July 15, 2016, and to remember the bravery of Türkiye as a sovereign nation.

"Islam disapproves of violent rebellion in principal, obeying leaders is an important pillar of our creed since the time of the righteous predecessors," he said. "Leaders should be obeyed in all matters of civil law, as long as they are not ordered to commit sins. Disagreeing with the leaders is not an excuse to violate basic laws and norms of civil society."

Mubaje said Ugandans should not be duped into subversive activities and he urged them to learn from the Turkish people who showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to suppress their will expressed through their democratically-elected government. He said all men and women of Uganda should work for peace, prosperity and development.

In attendance was the Algerian Ambassador to Uganda Oualid Cherif, Pakistan High Commissioner to Uganda Muhammad Hassan Wazir, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Coordinator in Uganda Ömer Aykon and others.

Türkieye's Ambassador to Uganda Fikret Kerem Alp urged Turkish citizens to shun separatism, sectarianism and work toward building a peaceful society where people co-exist in peace and harmony.