48-hour strike by port workers at German seaports ends

DPA WORLD Published July 16,2022 Subscribe

Police officers are pushed back by demonstrators after the arrest of a participant in a demonstration of port workers in front of the union building in the city center in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 15, 2022 (AP)

The fiercest industrial action by dockworkers at Germany's North Sea ports in decades has come to an end.



"The strike ended today as planned and work is resuming," a spokesman for the Verdi union for the port of Hamburg told dpa on Saturday.



Thousands of workers had largely paralysed the handling of goods at all major port locations since Thursday morning.



At a related rally in Hamburg on Friday, there were clashes with the police. Five demonstrators and five police officers were injured and two arrests were made. According to the police, one participant threw a firecracker from the crowd.



The union had called for the strike to increase the pressure on employers after seven rounds of talks without results.



After a first strike on a late shift and a 24-hour strike in June, the work stoppage at the seaports now adds up to about 80 hours - the heaviest industrial action in the ports in more than four decades.



Another walkout is not expected until the end of August.



A settlement reached at the Hamburg labour court provides for further negotiations until then. According to the settlement, the parties must agree by the end of next week on three more negotiation dates before August 26.



"During this period, no further industrial action will be taken by Verdi...," the labour court announced.

























