Russia: Document nearly ready on resumption of Ukraine grain exports

Russia's defence ministry said Friday that a "final document" designed to unblock grain exports from Ukrainian ports will be ready "soon", following negotiations with Kyiv in Türkiye this week. "Soon the work on creating a final document on the 'Black Sea initiative' will be completed," the defence ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said on state television.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 15,2022
Russia's proposals on how to bring about a resumption of Ukrainian grain exports were "largely supported" by negotiators taking part in talks this week in Istanbul, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday, and an agreement was close.

The ministry said that work on what it calls the "Black Sea Initiative" will be finalised soon.

Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, which have been severely hampered by the conflict in Ukraine.