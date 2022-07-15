In Afghanistan, people killed in defeated 2016 coup in Türkiye honored

People killed while opposing the defeated 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye six years ago, were commemorated in Afghanistan on Friday.

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul and Consulate General in Mazar-i Sharif held events to mark the anniversary of the coup attempt.

The event was attended by Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Kabul, UN officials, and senior authorities of various officials of the interim government.

Speaking at the event in Kabul, Türkiye's Ambassador Cihad Erginay said his country achieved great success in its fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) within the framework of the rule of law at home and abroad in the last six years.

"The organizational structure of FETO within state institutions was uncovered, and ultimately, the parallel state structure of the organization was destroyed," Erginay said.

Turkish people of all walks came together for a single purpose, which was to protect democracy that night, he said, adding: "This has gone down in our history as the bloodiest terrorist attack that Türkiye has been subjected to."

'PEOPLE OF AFGHANISTAN IN SOLIDARITY WITH TÜRKİYE'

Erginay stressed that the Turkish people were not alone in their endeavor to protect the democracy and that numerous countries stood in solidarity with the Turkish government.

"The people of Afghanistan were among those who condemned the coup attempt and showed solidarity with us," he noted.

Touching on the threat that the terror group poses to the countries where it has a presence, Erginay said: "FETO is an intelligence and criminal organization that constantly tries to create a political and economic sphere of influence in line with its crooked ambitions, which poses a threat to the security of every country in which it takes root and operates."

Thanks to the close cooperation between the governments of Afghanistan and Türkiye, 15 of the terror group's so-called educational institutions were transferred to the Turkish Maarif Foundation, he said, adding that the foundation is doing its best to provide Afghan children with high-quality education opportunities.

Speaking at the event, the acting deputy foreign minister of Afghanistan's interim government, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said: "The Afghan people will always stay with the Turkish people."

He also thanked the Turkish people and government for their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan right after a recent deadly earthquake, as well as their support in the field of education.

Moreover, in cooperation with the Turkish Maarif Foundation, the Turkish Embassy in Kabul planted 250 trees in honor of those killed in the defeated 2016 coup.

Türkiye marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held to commemorate those who lost their lives beating the putschists and remember the bravery of the nation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state by infiltrating Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The attempt by FETO to overthrow the government began around 10 p.m. local time (1900GMT) on July 15, 2016, and was thwarted by 8 a.m. the next day.

Facing down the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to trample their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.