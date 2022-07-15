6th anniversary of July 15 coup bid: Erdoğan vows not to let Türkiye suffer another coup

Speaking during the Saraçhane rally
held in Istanbul's Fatih district on Friday to commemorate July 15 martyrs, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
stressed in his speech while referring to the defeated July 15 coup attempt
in 2016: "Türkiye will do its best not to go through another coup, face threat of captivity."
"We will resolutely continue building a great and powerful Türkiye
so that our country never faces calamities such as the July 15 defeated coup attempt,
" Erdoğan said in a statement.
The Turkish leader also added that in line with Ankara's red lines
, terror groups FETO, PKK/YPG were included in NATO records
for 1st time during the recent summit in the Spanish capital Madrid.
Türkish citizens poured into to streets across the country on Friday to commemorate those martyred during the defeated July 15 coup in 2016.
Since its designation in October 2016, every year, the country marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day
, with events held to commemorate those who lost their lives for beating back the putschists and remembering the bravery of the nation.
FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen
orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions
, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
The attempt by FETO to overthrow the government began around 10 p.m. local time (1900GMT) on July 15, 2016, and was thwarted by 8 a.m. the next day.
Standing against the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to thwart their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.