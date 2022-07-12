Zelensky slams West for exempting key gas turbine from sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sharply criticized the Canadian decision to return a key turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Russia, in a move that appeared to bend strict Western sanctions against Moscow.



"If a terrorist state can squeeze out such an exception to sanctions, what exceptions will it want tomorrow or the day after tomorrow? This question is very dangerous," Zelensky said in a video message on Monday.



"Moreover, it is dangerous not only for Ukraine, but also for all countries of the democratic world."



Russian energy giant Gazprom cut gas supplies to Germany through Nord Stream 1 in June, blaming the missing turbine, which had been taken to Canada for repairs, for the fall in export volume.



A German government spokesperson said on Monday that returning the turbine to Russia would not constitute a breach of EU sanctions, which exclude gas supplies.



Zelensky said that the decision would be "perceived in Moscow exclusively as a manifestation of weakness. This is their logic."



"Every concession in such conditions is perceived by the Russian leadership as an incentive for further, stronger pressure," Zelensky added.



"Of course, this decision on one turbine, which leads to many other problems, can still be revised. Russia has never played by the rules in the energy sector and it will not play now unless it sees strength."



