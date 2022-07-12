Death toll after Russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar rises to 45

The number of people who died in a Russian missile attack in the Ukrainian village of Chasiv Yar has risen to 45.



The missile struck a residential building on Saturday. Since then, nine people have been rescued from the rubble alive, the civil defence authorities in Donetsk said on Tuesday.



Kiev has described the structure as a civilian residential building while the Russian military says it attacked a building used for military purposes. The information could not be independently verified.



Fighting continued in the region. A woman was injured by artillery fire in the nearby city of Slovyansk. Other towns including Bachmut and Soledar also came under fire. At least five people were injured by Russian attacks in neighbouring Kharkiv, according to military governor Oleh Syneyhubov.



