Israel, US to sign strategic partnership agreement during Biden’s visit

Israel and the United States are expected to sign a strategic partnership agreement during US President Joe Biden's visit this week.

Biden will arrive in Israel on Wednesday as part of a regional tour that also includes the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will sign a joint declaration on the future of their bilateral relationship, an Israeli official said in statements cited by the Times of Israel newspaper.

He said the "Jerusalem Declaration" will be "a platform for cooperation in the coming years."

The official, whose name was not mentioned, described the Jerusalem Declaration as a "historic statement," which reflects the unique nature of the relations between the US and Israel.

According to the newspaper, the Jerusalem Declaration document stresses on "the unbreakable US commitment to Israel's security."