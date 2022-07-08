Turkish leader Erdoğan urges patience in Eid al-Adha message

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday extended Eid greetings to the Turkish nation and Muslims across the world.

Emphasizing that the world is going through a period of serious challenges in every field from health to security, Erdoğan said in a video message : "For generations, we have been paying heavy prices for the plots we are exposed to in order to keep our country at the level of democracy and development it deserves."





Adding that the whole world, including developed countries, is struggling with political, economic, security and social crises, Erdoğan said Türkiye is trying to seize the opportunities by focusing on its goals despite all the difficulties

"I ask my nation for stronger support and a little more patience for the programs we have implemented," he said.