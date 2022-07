Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that the ex-Prime Minister of the country, Shinzo Abe, who was shot earlier Friday, was in 'grave condition'.

"I am praying from my heart that Abe survives this ordeal," Kishida said.

"It is a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms."