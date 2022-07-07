Ukraine: Deaths and injuries in attacks throughout eastern region

Several people were killed or injured in shelling by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.



Three people died in the Kharkiv region while five more were wounded, the authorities said on Thursday. "The enemy is sneaky, targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure," regional commander Oleh Synyehubov announced. It was not possible to independently verify the report.



In Kramatorsk and Avdiivka, in Donetsk, two people died and eight were injured, the authorities said.



Russian attacks only hit civilian targets, according to regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.



Pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk said one person had died and 11 were injured by Ukrainian shelling. This could not be verified either.



Moscow has shifted its attacks to Donetsk, having largely seized control of Luhansk, and is focusing on Kramatorsk and Slowyansk in particular.



