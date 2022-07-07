British security minister Hinds quits

British security minister Damian Hinds quit on Thursday, saying the country needed Prime Minister Boris Johnson to go in order to restore trust in our democracy.

"More important than any government or leader are the standards we uphold in public life and faith in our democracy and public administration," Hinds said in his resignation letter to Johnson.

"Because of the serious erosion in these, I have come to the conclusion that the right thing for our country and for our party is for you to stand down as party leader and prime minister."





















