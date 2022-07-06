Johnson: Javid will be missed after resigning as health secretary

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Sajid Javid he was "sorry" to receive his resignation letter as health secretary and suggested his government would "continue to deliver" plans for the NHS.



In a brief letter, the prime minister wrote: "Dear Saj, Thank you for your letter this evening tendering your resignation. I was very sorry to receive it.



"You have served this government, and the people of the United Kingdom, with distinction."



Johnson noted Javid's work to tackle Covid-19 backlogs and other plans for the health service, and vowed that "the government will continue to deliver on them."



"You will be greatly missed, and I look forward to your contribution from the backbenches," he concluded.



